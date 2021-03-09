Mask requirements continue for airline and Citibus travelers

LUBBOCK, Texas — Mask requirements will continue to require face masks for employees and visitors to City facilities and events. That includes Citibus and the airport.

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Mask Requirements to Continue for Airline and Citibus Travelers

Earlier this year, a Presidential executive order was signed requiring travelers and the general public to wear masks when using public modes of transportation in the United States, which includes air travel to and from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport and Citibus vehicles. This executive order is a federal mandate that supercedes Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA 34 that goes into effect on Wednesday, March 10.

For Citibus:

transit operators must require all persons to wear masks when boarding and disembarking Citibus vehicles, and for the duration of travel

persons must wear masks at the transit hubs and shelters

in accordance with CDC guidelines, passengers age two and under and those who are medically exempt under the ADA are exempt from wearing a mask

For travelers at LPSIA:

for domestic and international travel, travelers are required to wear masks at airports and on aircrafts this includes at TSA screening areas, checked baggage and other TSA controlled or dedicated areas

in accordance with CDC guidelines, passengers age two and under and those who are medically exempt under the ADA are exempt from wearing a mask

This order will remain in effect until May 11.