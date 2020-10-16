Masks required at 5-5-5 Move Over Slow Down rally

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Saturday, October 17, at the Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial, the City of Lubbock, along with several partner organizations, will host the 5-5-5 Move Over Slow Down Rally. This rally will be from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The public is invited to attend, meet Lubbock area first responders, enjoy live music, food and help spread the message of moving over, and slowing down to help protect first responders and others who work on roadways.

Masks will be required for all who attend. The City of Lubbock will provide masks for citizens that may not have one.

The Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial is located at Leroy Elmore Park, at 6601 Quaker Avenue.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)