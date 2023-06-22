MATADOR, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday DPS held another press conference after a tornado hit Matador Wednesday evening.

Authorities initially said four people died and nine people were injured. Authorities later said the total went up to 15 people hurt.

Multiple agencies rushed to help with rescue efforts, including Lubbock Fire Rescue and University Medical Center EMS.

Organizations from Lubbock and across the state announced relief efforts for Motley County. For more details on how to help Matador, click here.

Tornado damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

Tornado damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

Tornado damage in Matador (Drone photo: Pedro Figuero)

Tornado damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

Tornado damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

Tornado damage in Matador (Drone photo: Pedro Figuero)

Storm damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

Image courtesy: Anthony Boyd

Use player at top of article to watch update from DPS.