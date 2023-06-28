LUBBOCK, Texas–Last week, Matador was devastated by an EF-3 tornado that left 4 dead, and 15 injured, tearing through the west side of town.

Craig Turner, with the Motley County Fire Department, said he’s lived in Matador his entire life and it’s that small-town feel that he’s always known.

“I was born and raised in this town, this is a good place to live, people care,” Turner said.

Lee Jones , who is with emergency management at the Motley Fire Department and told EverythingLubbock.com clean-up has gone smoothly.

“We’re probably nearing the 90 percentile of the cleanup effort, we had a huge outpouring of people offering up equipment and stuff, so we were able to move a whole lot, we’re starting to transition into the recovery part of the incident,” Jones said.

Jones also said they have plenty of food, water and essentials. However, are still in need of industrial trash bags, cooling rags and laundry detergent.

“We’re looking for mainly monetary donations, we have a whole lot of stuff that we have stored. We’re getting that out to the people that are in need but we’re pretty sure that we have an ample quantity to take care of their needs,” Jones said.

With the help of thousands, Turner and Jones agreed there was a light at the end of the tunnel.

“All of our state agencies have shown up and said that we were going to be weeks and weeks with some of the cleanup and recovery, and they’re even shocked at how much we’ve done in such a short time and we owe that not just to our local people, but our friends and neighbors. from our extended community,” Jones said.

Turner said the town is beyond grateful for support from all over. They now have 100% power back, both gas stations and their grocery stores up and running.

“Without volunteers, we would be in a world of hurt,” Turner said.

Officials are encouraging you to donate through the Matador relief fund at any Happy State bank, which will go directly back to the town.