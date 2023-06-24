MATADOR, Texas — The Lubbock National Weather Service announced on Saturday afternoon the rating of the Matador tornado as an EF-3.

The Texas Department of Public Safety earlier in the day released the names of four people who died. They were identified as Jo Etta Bumgardner, 85, of Matador; Randell (Randy) Rolin, 59, of Purcell, Oklahoma; Victor Valenzuela Jr., 43, of Austin; and Troy Hernandez, 23, of San Angelo.

Tornado damage in Matador (Drone photo: Pedro Figuero)

(Nexstar Media Group Inc./ EverythingLubbock.com)

Tornado damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

Storm damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

The tornado struck Wednesday evening at roughly 8:00 p.m.

DPS said that 29 structures were destroyed, 11 with significant damage, and 23 with damage, as well as 61 properties affected by the storm.

DPS asked the public to make monetary donations through Happy State Bank’s Matador Relief Fund. For more details click here.