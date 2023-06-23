MATADOR, Texas — After four people were killed, 15 injured and at least 29 structures were destroyed in the city of Matador after a tornado ripped through the city Wednesday night, countless residents and volunteers started major cleanup efforts.

No one is wasting any time in the small town when it comes to trying to get the city back on its feet. While some described the destruction from the storm as jaw-dropping, they also said the support from others has been just as amazing. Sean Breedlove, with Penman Services in Knox City, Texas, said helping out was just the right thing to do.

“Well, whenever weather events happen like this, we know what’s devastating to our communities,” said Breedlove. “We know people are going to pitch in and help and we just we’re going to bring to the table whatever we can to help the, you know, our fellow man out.”

Breedlove and his crew knew they had to help in a way that not too many think about after a disaster like this. The Knox City, Texas team is providing fuel for residents’ vehicles, golf carts and any other gasoline-powered tool one could imagine.

“We know that all the gas stations in town have some kind of damage, and the internet’s down; they cannot sell fuel,” Breedlove said about the situation.

Of course, however, things like food and water are a need for residents and the countless volunteers putting in tireless efforts to clean up the debris. According to Volunteer Coordinator, Albert Zapata, the Lubbock Salvation Army is offering some moral support in addition to meals.

“We’re here to just serve, help where we can,” said Zapata. “We’re going to serve dinner also, so we’re going to just serve meals and help out and maybe just give some prayer or anything if anybody needs. Some kind of emotional support, just a hug maybe too.”

The clean up process will most likely take months, but whether they’re in the next town over or from across the state, there will be neighbors here willing to lend a hand.

“The effort is phenomenal right off the bat,” said Breedlove. “There’s lots of food, lots of water. They just need assistance with general cleanup, and we’ve seen lots of bigger guys–big name people roll into town–so we know they’re probably well taken care of on clean up efforts.”

Zapata wants the community to know they have incredible support behind them.

“When there’s something like this we just want to come out and just love on people, and let them know we’re here; they’re not alone,” he said.