LUBBOCK, Texas – At Red Zone Café, it’s a Saturday morning breakfast – made for champions.

What brought these men all together more than 55 years ago, most of whom in their early 70s, was a love for football. They still make an effort to gather for breakfast at least once a month.

Jimmie Keeling, who coached the Estacado High School Matadors football team from 1967-1969, says he knew early on, he was in right place.

“I’m gonna say it took me about maybe 22 minutes to figure out we had something really special with this group of guys,” said Keeling. “They were very athletic, but they were just fine young men.”

In 1967, Estacado HS opened as the first fully-integrated high school in Lubbock ISD. Keeling had been the head football coach at Elgin High School before accepting the position at Estacado.

“He took the job, but he never told anyone because he wanted to prove them all wrong,” said David Moody, a former Estacado football player and retired coach. “People told me he was crazy for taking that Estacado job because blacks and whites couldn’t work together and because they never had.”

This “Band of Brothers” (what the team called themselves) made up of Black, White, and Hispanic young men, set out to show the community that it could be done.

“If you weren’t tough, you weren’t gonna be out there and it didn’t matter if you were black,” said Daniel Johnson, a former Estacado football player. “We hit each other in practice as hard as we hit the opponents.”

“If you didn’t wanna get hit, you didn’t want to play the Matadors,” said Keeling.

In their first season as a junior varsity team in 1967, the Matadors went 9-1 in the regular season and outscored their opponents 403-30.

“Every game we would meet in the middle of the field and say all for one and one for all,” said Moody. “A team that can’t be beat, won’t be beat.”

The following season, the Matadors were elevated to a varsity team. Even though they were predicted to finish last their district, the 1968 team was undefeated in the regular season and outscored their opponents 559-32. Estacado also clinched the district title, which was the only way a 3A team could enter the state playoffs.

While their success was celebrated at home in Lubbock, traveling on the road as a mixed-race team, was often a different story.

“We were going places that black people didn’t go to this area,” said James Lester, a former Estacado football player. “Our parents would come in caravans…following the bus all the way to wherever we were going just to protect the kids.”

Tommy Scruggs, another former Estacado football player, said as a white teenager on the 1968 Matadors team, the racism that existed during that time, was not covert.

“Folks were slow to accept the black integration thing and they had a disdain for white boys running with [black players],” said Scruggs.

J.B. Lemon, a white former Estacado player, recalled the time his mother and younger siblings had a flat tire on the way to a game.

“She had an [Estacado] sticker on her car so she couldn’t get her tire fixed,” said Lemon.

“We couldn’t go into a restaurant if we didn’t call ahead and explain that we were a mixed group,” said Keeling.

“When we left Sweetwater, we had to go to Abilene to take a shower,” said Lester.

Despite the racism and discrimination, the team still had one goal in mind: to win it all in December.

Easily beating Brownwood, Kermit, and Henderson in the 1968 state playoffs, the crowning moment would come against Refugio in the 3A State Championship at TCU’s Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

Keeling’s speed-centered offense and “no-nonsense” defense led the Matadors to a 14-0 victory over the Bobcats. Estacado’s two touchdowns were scored in the first quarter and Refugio struggled to make a first down for most of the game.

Capping off a perfect season, the 1968 Matadors were the last Lubbock ISD football team to win a state championship, and the first high school team in state history, to win a title in its first year of UIL competition.

“Obviously with football and winning was big, but working with these guys, and loving on these guys, was a huge thing,” said Keeling.

Keeling would coach on the high school level for 35 years and later served as head football coach at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene for 20 years. Keeling was inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor in 1995.

“It was just a family atmosphere and I wish there was some magic way that people could live what we lived,” said Moody. “Our world would be in a lot better shape.”

In 2013, the 1968 Estacado Matadors team was inducted into the Lubbock ISD Hall of Honor.