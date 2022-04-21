LUBBOCK, Texas – Early voting for city elections starts Monday, and four of the five candidates got one last chance to speak on their behalf at the 2022 Lubbock Mayoral Candidate Forum.

On Thursday, many joined at the Lubbock Women’s Club building for the Lubbock Area Republican Women’s general meeting. Tray Payne, Adam Hernandez, Gulrez “Gus” Khan and Stephen Sanders all spoke on what they believe the city is doing right and what qualifies them to lead the city.

When asked what they had to say to voters in less than 30 seconds, this is what they said:

“I started this journey to run for mayor because I believe that the role of the mayor is to provide core city services to its citizens on time and on budget,” Payne stated.

“I was recruited by citizens and community leaders to run for mayor. And so, you can look at my Facebook–I’m very active on there to see what all I’m thinking about,” Hernandez explained.

“I joined this race due to our conservative values for pro-life. So, I want to remove Planned Parenthood from Lubbock within the first year of my administration,” said Khan.

Sanders added, “I can assure you that I won’t be addicted to spending money. I have never ever been addicted to spending money. Always had to work really hard.”

Epifanio M. Garza, who’s also running, wasn’t able to attend the forum. Early voting starts April 25 and runs through May 3. Election Day is May 7.