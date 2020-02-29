McPherson Cellars nominated for a national award for the second year in a row, The James Beard Award

LUBBOCK, Texas – For the second year in a row, McPherson Cellars is a semi-finalist for the James Beard Award. They are nominated in the category wine, spirits or beer producers.

Thomas Turman, the McPherson Cellars Hospitality and Event Director said it was an honor to be nominated, as that was the first time a Texas winery was up for that award.

“Last year was the first time that a Texas winery — especially a West Texas winery — was actually named as a semi-finalist for the James Beard award was more of just an honor,” he said.

Turman said people’s expectations for Texas wineries have changed.

“People come in and they know that they’re going to have a wonderful Texas winery, and that’s something that hasn’t necessarily been at the forefront of the wine industry to begin with,” he said.

Since being nominated, McPherson Cellars has brought people from out of state to check out the wine, which is great for the city too.

He said he’s seen many people have come to check out the winery simply because of the nomination.

“We’ve seen a lot of growth, as far as people coming in and saying, ‘we heard about you guys from this award ceremony and we saw that you’re a semi-finalist,” he said.

As the new bottles get corked, their moto and promise stay the same for years to come.

“It’s something that very few see and so to be able to be recognized in that way it was it was such a great honor and we’re very humbled by that,” said Turman.

The winners will be announced in Philadelphia on March 25. To see all the categories and who else is nominated, click the link here.