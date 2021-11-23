Meals on Wheels seeking donations for annual “Easy as Pie” fundraiser, short $15K to reach goal

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Meals on Wheels told KLBK News that it was short of reaching its goal of $75,000 for the “Easy as Pie” fundraiser.

The pie sales were approximately at $60,000 for the non-profit organization Tuesday.

The goal of LMOW is to feed homebound and elderly people, and the organization gets its supplies from donations within the community.

“We’re making a real emphasis, a real push to reach out, make sure people know how to do. It’s very affordable,” said LMOW volunteer Dan Smith.

The pies are not only good, but it’s the giving that is even better, Smith said.

“It’s a win-win. The person who contributes who purchased the pie wins, because the pies are great and homemade. You’re helping Meals on Wheels achieve a financial goal, which gives back to the community giving back to the clientele,” Smith said.

He said while he delivers he tries to do as much as he can for the homebound, since he said they may not have much to begin with.

“You better believe it, it saves me days I dont feel like cooking,” Albert Culver, who receives Meals on Wheels, said.

LMOW communicates with the whole community to lay down its goal.

“I’m realizing a lot of people here say they’re not able to cook. Or if it wasn’t for Meals on Wheels they wouldn’t have anything,” Culver said.

Smith said the volunteers give so much of their time, and they are the sunshine for the homebound people who are just trying to get by. He also said fundraisers where the whole community is involved is great.

Anyone interested in donating can do so at any United Supermarket, Market Street and Amigos.

LOCATIONS:

2703 82nd St, Lubbock, TX 79423

1701 50th St, Lubbock, TX 79412

12815 Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX 79423

11310 Slide Rd, Lubbock, TX 79424

8010 Frankford Ave, Lubbock, TX 79424

401 Slide Rd, Lubbock, TX 79416

Slide Rd &, 114th St, Lubbock, TX 79424

6313 4th St, Lubbock, TX 79416

2630 Parkway Dr, Lubbock, TX 79403

112 N University Ave, Lubbock, TX 79415

(Poster provided by Lubbock Meals on Wheels)

RELATED STORY: 30th Annual Feed a Friend…It’s as Easy as Pie fundraiser, Nov. 10-24