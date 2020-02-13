Medical board suspends doctor immediately after he was arrested by Lamesa Police

LAMESA and AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Medical Board immediately suspended “without notice” a doctor’s license after he was accused of public intoxication in an emergency room.

The TMB believed that the continued practice of medicine by Rafael Fermin Garcia, M.D. “poses a continuing threat to public welfare.”

“The Board panel found that on January 5, 2020, Dr. Garcia was arrested by the Lamesa Police Department in the Medical Arts Emergency Room in Lamesa, Texas for Public Intoxication,” the TMB said.

“Dr. Garcia was allegedly on call in the Emergency Room at the time of arrest,” the TMB said.

The TMB said a hearing will be held as soon as possible for Dr. Garcia, 53, of Corpus Christi, but his license remains suspended until the board takes further action.

In 2010, Dr. Garcia asked that the 2001 ten-year probation of his license be ended early because “He had been sober for nine years.” The TMB agreed.

The following is a statement from TMB:

