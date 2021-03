LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, The Centers for Disease Control released its guidance for people who are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Americans can gather with other vaccinated people inside without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC also says those who are vaccinated can visit with people considered at low-risk for severe disease.

Dr. Sameer Islam breaks down all the recommendations for us in this KAMC News interview.

