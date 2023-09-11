ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. — A physician assistant from New Mexico, Jon E. Perry, 53, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after he was found guilty of Criminal Sexual Penetration, the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday.

The DA’s office said charges were filed against Perry after law enforcement found out he “had made sexual advances on a patient” who was receiving treatment at the Eastern New Mexico Sunrise Mental Health Center in Roswell. The DA’s office said in a press release, “Perry continued to manipulate the victim over the course of several months.”

Officials said Perry traveled to Portales and “had sex with the woman at her work” in September of 2020.

The DA’s office stated, “New Mexico law prohibits a provider of psychotherapy from having sexual relations with a current patient or a person who has been a patient during the prior year.”

Perry will serve no less than five years of parole. He will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.