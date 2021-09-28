Midland murder suspect arrested in New Mexico

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- New Mexico State Police have arrested Midland murder suspect Kionne G. Lewis, 29, after an overnight manhunt. Lewis was taken into custody about 10:25 a.m. Tuesday.

Lewis has been charged with Capital Murder.

Around 12:42 p.m. on September 27, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the 3400 block of N Midland Drive in reference to a disturbance with weapons. Upon arriving on the scene, police found Travae Jackson, 28, dead inside her apartment. According to MPD, Jackson had been shot multiple times. Another man inside the apartment was also shot and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Early Tuesday morning the New Mexico State Police reported they were assisting the Texas Rangers in the search after Lewis was spotted in Chaves County. According to City of Roswell Public Information Officer Todd Wilderman, Roswell Police supported the State Police in the search early this morning. The search took place about 12 miles north of Roswell near US Highway 285. No information yet on exactly where Lewis was eventually arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.