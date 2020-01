Mike Leach during his time at Texas Tech. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Texas Tech head football coach Mike Leach will go to Mississippi State as the next Bulldogs head football coach, CBS sports reported Thursday afternoon.

After leaving Texas Tech in a controversial firing, Leach went to Washington State.

Leach’s overall coaching record at Tech and Washington is Leach is 139-90.

Leach will replace former coach Joe Moorhead who was fired after just two seasons.

CLICK HERE to see the report from CBS Sports.