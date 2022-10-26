LUBBOCK, Texas — A construction permit filed with the City of Lubbock showed Dallas- based restaurant “Bombshells” has plans to open a location in West Lubbock.

According to the permit, which was applied for on Monday, October 17, the new location is valued at more than 1.7 million dollars. The new location is also estimated to be more the 12,000 square feet and located at in its website.

The military themed restaurant, which also confirmed it was coming to Lubbock on its website.

In addition to the arrival of Bombshells, upscale thrift store “Uptown Cheapskates” and furniture store “LoveSac” also filed permits to build locations in Lubbock.