LUBBOCK, Texas – If you’re on TikTok, there’s a good chance you’ve seen ‘milk-gate.’ It involves a Lubbock Police Department (LPD) officer, a local radio personality and a plastic bag – with milk inside.

Many in Lubbock and across the country are trying to figure all of this out. The man who lives in the apartment behind the door is JR, who is a local morning radio host on 105.7 FM.

He was asleep when the LPD officer came knocking Wednesday at 7:37 p.m. He said he woke up and did some work from home before heading out to the office.

“I go to leave for work to do my morning show, I opened the door and there is something hanging, a liquid in a bag on my door,” JR said.

Some would think as a radio personality, JR may be milking this for attention.

“This is not a radio stunt,” JR said. “This is real, it happened to me and I don’t know why.”

Utterly confused, he immediately checked his doorbell camera. His reaction? Legen-dairy. The camera captured it all.

“It was a police officer who put it there,” JR said. “I was pretty floored by this. I started to worry I was in trouble. I’m not sure where my mind went at that point. Like, is this how they mark someone who’s done a crime?”

Because JR’s video went so viral, LPD took to Facebook to avoid any more confusion. LPD’s statement said in part:

“One of our officers was called to the 5200 block of Bangor Avenue yesterday at 7:37 p.m. for a check subject call. The officer spoke with the caller who told him someone specific left the bag with an “opaque white liquid that appeared to be milk” on their door and they wanted the officer to return it to what they believed was the correct apartment. So, our officer did just that. Although the officer thought he was doing a good deed, based off the video footage captured, we recognize this was not the best course of action. We apologize for any confusion the video may have caused without knowing the full story!”

His call to the non-emergency line dispatcher was equally hilarious. Spoiler alert: he was just as confused as JR.

“The dispatcher, a very nice gentleman named Kyle, seemed just as perplexed as I was that there was a bag of, what looked like milk, hanging on my door,” JR said. “Apparently, some girl named Sarah asked a police officer to return this bag of milk to its owner, and they thought I was its owner. I don’t understand why any owner would want this milk back, and I don’t know how taping it to the door preserves this milk anyway.”

What did he do next? He posted it on TikTok of course. At the time, he had 12 million views.

JR said he has no beef with the officer. In fact, he feels bad the video went as viral as it did.

“Right now, I’m just more flabbergasted by it more than anything else,” JR said. “It’s not earned fame, the officer’s the one who is actually in the video. The officer, I hope, once again, that he doesn’t hate me, and that hopefully, he enjoys some notoriety off of what was intended to be a good deed.”