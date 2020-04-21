Miniature horses visit folks in nursing homes

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday afternoon, Minis and Friends South Plains visited the Lubbock Health Care Center to raise the spirits of the folks living inside the home.

Co-founder of the non-profit organization, Melanie Tatum said prior to the spread of the coronavirus, Minis and Friends would visit schools, and go inside nursing homes.

“Because of the virus, we haven’t been able to go on our visits,” Tatum said.

The co-founder sought approval from the city, as well as from the nursing homes. They made arrangements with nursing homes across Lubbock, and gained traction on social media. On Wednesday, the organization tried a different approach.

“We had the idea we could come see them but just stay outside their window,” Tatum said.

Minis and Friends has eight miniature ponies and three donkeys. Visiting nursing homes through a window also poses a set of challenges, such as following social distancing measures and oftentimes can’t see folks through the window.

“It’s hard for us to see inside those windows, but we hear ’em. We hear ’em laughing,” Tatum said.

They decided to do so as a way to brighten residents’ spirits, since they are not being allowed visitors at this time. But the organization also keeps health care workers in mind, carrying signs along with them with messages of encouragement.

“This is for the workers, too, I mean they’re putting their life on the line to to come take care of these people,” Tatum said.

A small way to make a big gesture.

“We’re pretty passionate about it and we enjoy it, and I think the horses do too,” Tatum said.

Tatum said they are hoping to go to every nursing home in Lubbock. She said they are open to taking suggestions for visiting individuals, but want to finish their nursing home tour first.

For more information, go to their website or visit their Facebook page.