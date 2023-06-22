MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD released a statement Thursday afternoon stating Douglas Hampton has been place on administrative leave with pay, pending further investigation.

Douglas Hampton, a Midland High School teacher and girl’s varsity basketball assistant coach, was the arrested outside of school district property. The subject of the arrest was unrelated to his employment according to MISD.

Hampton was one of 24 arrested in Lubbock Police Department’s human trafficking operation. According to LPD, 24 arrests were made over the course of a 2 day operation on June 19th and 20th.

Douglas was arrested for Solicitation Prostitution. More information about the operation can be found on LPD’s Facebook page.