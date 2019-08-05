Missing girl from Plainview located, now safe

Image of Sasha Smith from Plainview Police

PLAINVIEW, Texas — On Friday, Plainview Police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children asked for the public’s help to find a missing child. Sasha Smith, age 2, was missing and thought to be with Stephanie Williams.

On Monday, police provided an update and said, “Sasha Smith is in CPS care at this time. The mother and grandmother showed up to the hearing in Tulia Texas this morning with the child.”

Williams was described on Friday as a “person of interest” in a case of interference with child custody.

