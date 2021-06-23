Missing teen found safe, Lubbock man remains locked up related to her disappearance

LUBBOCK, Texas — Kyla Flagg was found safe according to the Dekalb County Police Department in Georgia. Police made the statement Wednesday morning. A Lubbock man, Robert Fyke, 33, charged with possession of child pornography. Fyke’s criminal charges were tied to Kyla in the official court records.

Police said, “Kyla Flagg has been located safe and sound in another state! We are working with other agencies for her safe return to Georgia. Thank you to everyone who shared!”

Fyke was arrested in Lubbock on June 17, according to court records. On Wednesday, he waived his right to be in federal court for a hearing. A federal magistrate ruled that Fyke must remain locked up while the federal case against him remains pending.

The criminal complaint against Fyke accused him of taking the girl from her home in Georgia to Lubbock. As of Wednesday, the girl was still listed as missing and Fyke told authorities she was no longer with him.

Police in Dekalb County did not say specifically where Kyla was found.