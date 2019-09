LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Monday said detectives are still asking for the public’s help in locating Mizarius Williams, 17.

Police first requested public assistance on September 12.

“He is wanted for felony charges,” police said. “Anyone with information leading to his arrest could be eligible for a $300 cash reward.”

Anyone with information can call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

