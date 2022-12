LUBBOCK, Texas – A moderate earthquake struck early Friday evening in West Texas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake occurred at 5:45 p.m. CST near Midland, Texas and registered at 5.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale.

It happened at a depth of 9.1 kilometers.

The epicenter was located 22 kilometers north-northwest of Midland, Texas.

EverythingLubbock.com received multiple reports of the earthquake being felt in Lubbock.