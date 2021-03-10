Mom and dad locked up on Tuesday, after child hospitalized with severe burns

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock mom and dad were arrested Tuesday and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. Sheridan Keyser, 23, of Lubbock was charged with third-degree felony injury to a child, and Valentino Gomez, 30, of Lockney was charged with first-degree felony domestic assault.

Children’s Protective Services got a call in August 2020 to a home in Plainview. An investigator saw severe burns on a baby’s face and insisted the child must go to a hospital. The child was transferred to University Medical Center in Lubbock.

Lubbock Police then responded to UMC to take pictures and begin an investigation. An 8-month-old girl suffered bruises on one leg and most of her face suffered burn injuries.

Police interviewed both parents. They both told a story about how the little girl tried to stand and grabbed a hot bowl of noodles from a table. Later, both parents said the burn injury was due to hot water while bathing.

According to court records, Gomez told Keyser to lie because he was afraid police or CPS would get involved. They did not seek medical attention for the baby’s severe burns for several days but instead tried to hide it and treat it at home, according to court records. They also took the baby to a family member’s home in Plainview.

The charge against Keyser was specific to refusing to get medical care for the child. She told police she was afraid Gomez would lose his temper and so she went along with trying to hide the injuries.

The charge against Gomez was for causing the injury. CPS intervened and the child has since been placed with another family member. Court records in the CPS case described the bruises to the child as “unexplained.”

Gomez remained locked up Thursday on a $200,000 bond. Keyser was held on a $100,000.