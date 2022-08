FLOYDADA, Texas — The mother of a 17-month-old who died in July 2019 was found guilty of intentionally or knowingly causing blunt force trauma in her daughter’s death, the Floyd County Record said Thursday.

Tara Hughes was convicted in the death of Haizlee Trevino, the Floyd County Record said. The jury deliberated for 40 minutes before returning the verdict.

Hughes faces a minimum of 5 years in prison and a maximum of 99 years.