LUBBOCK, Texas — A shooting in the 2800 block of Slide Road on Monday evening was fatal, the Lubbock Police Department said Tuesday.

Carlos Adrian Gonzalez-Lechuga, 20, was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS, LPD said.

LPD initially said the call came in at 8:32 p.m.

Additionally, the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was called to the scene.

LPD said Gonzalez-Lechuga was involved in an altercation with a roommate that ended with him being shot.







Read the full release by LPD below:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Monday evening shooting in West Lubbock that left one person dead.

The LPD Communications Center received a call for service for shots fired to a gas station in the 2800 block of Slide Road. Additional calls were also received leading officers to an apartment in the Tanglewood West apartment complex in the same area.

Officers responded and found 20-year-old Carlos Adrian Gonzalez-Lechuga with a gunshot wound.

Through the initial course of the investigation it was determined that Gonzalez-Lechuga and a roommate were involved in an altercation which ended in Gonzalez-Lechuga being shot.

EMS arrived on scene and pronounced Gonzalez-Lechuga deceased.

Investigators believe there is no continued threat to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.