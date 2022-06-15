LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock announced Wednesday the Montelogo Pool in Rodgers Park will remain closed for the entirety of the season.

As staff were getting the pool ready for the season, they started to fill up the holding tank which is 48 inches wide and about 12 foot deep. They soon discovered a leak that was too damaged to repair with fiberglass patches.

“It’s going to take a complete replacement of that tank. And so that’s not going to be accomplished over the course of the summer,” Colby VanGundy, the Director of Parks and Recreation said.

The pool opened in 1957, which means it’s been operating for 65 years. Christy Martinez-Garcia, District 1 Councilwoman said aging infrastructure is an issue for all four city pools, not just Montelongo Pool.

“Now we’re at this level. We’ve had to literally close a swimming pool for the entire season. And, you know, that just doesn’t seem fair to the families,” she explained.

Isreal Castello lives across the street from the pool, and is disappointed that he won’t have the luxury to just walk across and have a fun day at the pool with his kids this summer.

He said, “It just, it’s so easy to get across the street and have some fun, but now we have to transfer somewhere else.”

The other three city pools operating now are Maxey Pool, Clapp Pool, and Mae Simmons Pool. They’re open Tuesday-Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.