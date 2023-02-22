LITTLEFIELD, Texas – Top-ranked Monterey outlasted No. 7 Amarillo, 86-78, in a five-overtime classic Tuesday night to advance to the Region I-5A tournament.

Aaliyah Chavez scored in the final seconds of regulation to force the first overtime and put the finishing touches on the contest with free throws in the final seconds of the final overtime.

Chavez led the Lady Plainsmen with 24 points, Kelly Mora added 22 and Ambrosia Cole finished with 20.

Monterey celebrates following Tuesday’s quintuple overtime victory over Amarillo at Wildcat Gymnasium in Littlefield. (Nexstar)

Monterey faces Mansfield Timberview at 4 p.m. Friday at Kay Yeager Coliseum in Wichita Falls. The winner will face either Lubbock-Cooper or Colleyville Heritage which tips off at 6 p.m. Friday.

The Lady Pirates advanced with a 58-55 win over Tascosa on Tuesday in Plainview.