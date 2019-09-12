Monument presented to community of Tahoka on 18th Anniversary of 9/11

TAHOKA, Texas — The ‘Eagle of Honor Veteran Memorial’ was presented at the Lynn County Court Offices on Wednesday, the 18th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The monument is one of a kind and was delivered from Iowa to Tahoka.

Bill Schoemann, co-chair of the Veterans Memorial Project, said he is from Iowa and came across another monument.

“When I was driving through, I had seen an eagle project that was similar. I started doing some research, I made contact with the sculptor and told them pretty much what we wanted,” Schoemann said.

He said he arranged for the sculptors to create the memorial. He said he picked up the memorial from Iowa.

“9/11 changed everybody’s lives,” Schoemann said.

Veterans, first responders, school children and even the sculptor was present for the presentation. Russell and Penny Christiansen have created more than a dozen other eagle monuments, however, all of the other monuments are located in Iowa.

“The design is of the American flag wrapped around the eagle,” Penny said. “The head of the eagle represents all of the united states people coming together as one and the flag is all of our spirit wrapping our individuality.”

For Special Forces Veteran, Carl Francis, the monument held a different message.

“Its beauty, its long life, and its longevity and its ability to see things people couldn’t see,” Francis said.

He said he hopes people will come back to the memorial to reflect.

“This will tell us to think about it, and it’s a constant reminder,” Francis said.

The Christiansens said the ceremony was unforgettable.

“You could tell it was felt in their heart,” Penny Christiansen said.

Schoemann said the monument pays tribute to those who have served, those who do serve, and those that will serve.

“I am so pleased to be in this country and God bless America,” Francis said.