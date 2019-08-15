Moor threatened to cut f****** head off doctor after shooting LPD officer, according to court testimony

LUBBOCK, Texas — The man who shot and severely wounded a Lubbock Police officer tried to lie and present himself as incompetent to stand trial according to testimony offered Thursday in court.

On Thursday, a Lubbock jury sentenced Jeremy Moor, 38, to life in prison by the same jury that convicted him the day before.

In October of 2013, police responded to the Salvation Army location for a 911 call. Moor told another man he wanted to have a shootout with the cops and die, according to courtroom testimony this week.

Moor shot officer Timothy Varner four times. Varner testified that he missed six months of work and has still not fully recovered.

Moor has been in custody since 2013 – sometimes in the Lubbock County Detention Center and for a time at a state hospital in Rusk.

In the sentencing phase of the trial, prosecutors presented an audio recording of a call Moor made to his grandmother.

Moor told his grandmother that letters he wrote might be used against him.

“I’m gonna lie and tell them a friend wrote it [a letter] for me because the DA wants to say I’m competent,” Moor was quoted as saying. “I’m making the claim that I can’t read or write. The hospital is better than life in prison.”

There was also testimony in the punishment phase of the trial that Moor said, “I don’t like that Chinese doctor back there.”

“That Chinese doctor better be glad I don’t cut her f***ing head off.”

There was also testimony from detention officers at the Lubbock County Detention Center that Moor violated rules on several occasions.

Moor’s attorney entered extensive mental health records California and Texas into evidence. Those records indicated Moor had severe mental health issues.

The issues included delusion, manic depression, schizophrenia, schitzo-depressive disorder, and paranoia. He had been taking medications for psychosis and mood stabilization.

