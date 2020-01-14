More information released on memorial services for Eric Hill

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock Professional Fire Fighters Association release information about the memorial service for fallen firefighter Eric Hill.

The information includes accommodations for those coming to the services from out-of-town.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Memorial Service for Fallen Firefighter Lt. Eric Hill Is Set for Friday at Lubbock Christian University

LUBBOCK, Texas, January 13, 2020— The following statement is from Chris Kemp, President of the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 972:

“The men and women of the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association are profoundly grate-ful for the overwhelming display of support and reverence for fallen Lubbock Fire Rescue Lt. Eric Hill, fallen Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna, and injured Lubbock Fire Rescue Firefighter Matt Dawson, who is recovering in the hospital intensive care unit (ICU).

“The memorial service for Lt. Hill will be held on Friday, Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. at the Rip Griffin Center at Lubbock Christian University. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. The memorial service for Officer Reyna will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, time to be announced shortly.

“We also have updated information available about accommodations for out-of-town visitors wishing to attend the memorial services for Lt. Hill and Officer Reyna. Hotel options include:

Homewood Suites by Hilton Lubbock (S99/night) Call hotel directly, mention code “First Responder 5320 W Loop 289 Frontage Rd Lubbock, TX 79424 Phone (806) 785-7600

Hilton Garden Inn Lubbock (599/night) Call hotel directly, mention code “First Responder.” 6027 45th Street Lubbock, TX 79407 Phone: (806) 776-3900

Overton Hotel & Conference Center (596/night) Call hotel directly, mention code “First Responder,” or book online at: http://bookings.ihotelier.com

2322 Mac Davis Lane

Lubbock, TX 79401

Phone: (806) 776-7000

“More information about the memorial services will be provided as soon as possible.”

CLICK HERE for continuing coverage of #LubbockStrong