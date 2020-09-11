More Texas firefighters on the way to CA fires, Lubbock already there

Flames lick above vehicles on Highway 162 as the Bear Fire burns in Oroville, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott on Friday announced more help from Texas was on the way to California in the battle against massive wildfires.

“Approximately 190 firefighters, 50 fire trucks, and 10 command vehicles from 56 fire departments in Texas will be deployed to California today,” Abbott said on Friday.

“These resources are in addition to the 44 firefighters, 10 fire trucks, and 2 command vehicles previously deployed in late August,” he said in a written statement.

Lieutenant Phillip Grandon with Lubbock Fire Rescue said Lubbock sent firefighters.

“We have four firefighters there now,” Grandon said in a text. “They initially were helping with the SCU Lightning Complex Fire and moved to the Oak Fire.”

The four firefighters were deployed on August 21 and will be relieved by four others on September 14 according to Grandon.

Grandon said the firefighters were out of cell phone range and have not been able to send full updates.

“I’ve received a few short texts, but nothing very detailed,” Grandon said.

Grandon said once the firefighters return to Lubbock, more information will be made available.

Two dozen wildfires burning in California created an eerie orange glow over the San Francisco Bay Area on Sept 9, 2020. (Photo by Burak Arik/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The State of California website said on Friday, “Today, over 14,800 firefighters remain on the line of 28 major wildfires burning across California. Although 24 new fires were sparked yesterday, crews contained most of them quickly.”

“I thank the brave men and women serving in our fire departments across Texas for stepping up to help Californians in need as these fires continue to burn,” Abbott said. “I ask all Texans to join me and Cecilia in prayer for the courageous firefighters battling these wildfires, as well as for those who have been affected by this disaster.”

(Rylee Soapes contributed to this report.)