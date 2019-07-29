Updated — More than 11,000 homes or businesses without power Monday morning in Lubbock

Customers began to notice power returning shortly after 11:30 a.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Multiple power outages were reported throughout the City of Lubbock late Monday morning including the Texas Tech campus.

The Lubbock Power & Light outage map indicated 11,288 homes or businesses were without power as of 11:20 a.m. As of 11:44, the number of outages was down to 750.

At 11:47, the LP&L outage map indicated all power was restored.

The Lubbock Police Department released an emergency notice prior to 11:30:

LPD is aware of the power outages in North and Central Lubbock. Officers are responding to major intersections to manage traffic control. Please expect delays.

The LPD needs the public to continue as normal, this is for information only.

Lubbock Power and Light issued the following update just before 11:30 a.m.

LP&L customers in North and Central Lubbock are experiencing an interruption of service due to damaged equipment in a substation in North Lubbock. Crews are on scene to survey the damage and fix equipment in order to restore power to all affected customers.

Thank you for your patience as crews work as quickly as possible to restore power.

EverythingLubbock.com is working to get more information. Check back for updates.