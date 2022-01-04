Power restored, LP&L said, to more than 3,500 homes or businesses Tuesday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Power for more than 3,500 homes or businesses was restored at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday, Lubbock Power and Light said. The outage map for LP&L reported the outage sometime around 6:40 a.m..

LP&L provided an update at about 7:23 a.m. saying the source of the outage was located as a damaged transformer.

“Crews … hope to have all affected customers restored as quickly as possible,” LP&L said at the time.

The map indicated the outage was somewhere in the general area where 34th Street, Slide Road and the Marsha Sharp Freeway converge. Lubbock Police confirmed that during the outage officers were asked to respond to the intersections of 4th Street and the West Loop along with 34th Street and the West Loop.

LP&L described the outages as Central and West Lubbock. Customers on social media said it was the second outage in that same area in the last few weeks.