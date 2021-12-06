Morning Lubbock crash ends with serious injuries, traffic diversion

LUBBOCK, Texas– A car crash ended with serious injuries Monday morning at Interstate 27 and Marsha Sharp Freeway, according to Lubbock Police.

Police said the southeast intersection was blocked. Traffic from Parkway Dr. westbound onto Marsha Sharp Free, I-27 northbound access road and traffic exiting I-27 for Marsha Sharp was diverted.

Authorities said the call came in just after 6:00 a.m. Monday.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com that one person had life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The 911 call said the crash happened in the northbound access lanes between a silver passenger car and a maroon SUV, according to police.

There was not yet word on other injuries as of Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.