LUBBOCK, Texas–The town of Matador, Texas is now recovering following the tornado that tore through town Wednesday night, which left 4 people dead and 15 injured.

Recovery efforts are underway and many businesses have aided in providing food and supplies to those in Motley County who lost everything.

Craig Turner, Assistant Chief of Motley County Fire Department, said communities have rallied around their little town.

“We are very fortunate, really blessed by our neighbors, surrounding area departments, coming in and helping us,” Turner said.

Turner spoke about the past 24 hours for the town and what their department has also been going through.

“It’s just rough and we were trying to make sure that we were keeping our person, our community safe and letting them know as fast as possible,” Turner said.

Meanwhile, businesses, big and small, came to the rescue, since the town is now without food, power, and water.

Amber Ferrer’s food truck, Kurbside Eatz, comes to Matador every Sunday and said she acted fast when she heard about the storm.

“I mean, it’s close to home, we always have a crowd with them and they’re like our family and they’re a blessing to us we’re supporting them because they support us when we come on Sundays,” Ferrer said.

Even the Lowe’s grocery stores, make sure the food in their store goes to good use, donating everything left in their Matador location to people in town.

“We’ve donated as much as possible to anybody that has refrigeration and freezers, so we’ve gotten over to the fire department and some of the other municipalities and they were able to take, you know, everything that we were able to give them,” said Matt Corbin, the director of marketing for Lowe’s Grocery store.

Turner said although they have a long way to go for clean up, they are just glad they can lean on communities around them to help.

“It just shows you how good it is to be from a small town where even though you’re 60 miles away, you still know everybody and that’s very important to us,” Turner said.