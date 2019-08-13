Motorcycle Crash in Central Lubbock turned deadly

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Tuesday morning said a motorcycle crash that happened Monday evening is now a fatal crash investigation.

Police were called to 38th Street and Wayne Avenue at about 6:45 pm. Police said the motorcycle collided with a passenger car. Police on Tuesday said the motorcycle rider, Garrett W. Bednarz, 21, died after the crash.

Related Story: LPD responds to motorcycle crash, at least one seriously injured

The following is a press release from Lubbock Police:

Fatal Crash Investigation

(LUBBOCK, TX) – At approximately 6:45 p.m. last night, patrol received a call regarding a car vs. motorcycle crash at the intersection of 38th St. and Wayne Ave. Initial investigation indicated that a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix was southbound on Wayne Ave and a motorcyclist, Garrett W. Bednarz, 21, was on a 2008 Honda motorcycle traveling westbound on 38th St. The driver of the Pontiac stopped at the stop sign and then proceeded to enter the intersection. The motorcyclist collided with the back end of the Pontiac. He was taken to UMC by EMS and died shortly after. The driver of the Pontiac suffered minor injuries.

The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Unit responded to the scene and is investigating the crash.