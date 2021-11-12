Motorcycle crash in Lubbock leads to serious injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash just before 2:00 a.m. near University Avenue and Main Street, according to Lubbock Police.

Authorities said two people were on the motorcycle when it crashed.

Lubbock Police told EverythingLubbock.com that a woman on the motorcycle had serious injuries and was transported to University Medical Center.

A man that was on the motorcycle left the scene, but authorities said he was eventually found.

No arrests were made and the crash was under investigation, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

This is a developing story. Please check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.