Motorhome crashed into 18-wheeler, woman killed DPS said

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety released information Wednesday concerning a deadly crash that happened during the afternoon of August 24 in Howard County. DPS said Elizabeth K. Bergen, 74, of Seminole lost her life. DPS also said Ishmael Herrera, 48, of Lamesa suffered “incapacitating injuries” in the crash.

DPS said Bergen was driving a motorhome east on FM 700, near the intersection with US Highway 87. The location is north of Big Spring.

DPS said Bergen’s motorhome “failed to yield the right of way” at the stop sign and the motorhome crashed into an 18-wheeler driven by Herrera.

Conditions were dry and clear, DPS said. Both Bergen and Herrera used their seat belts, DPS said.

SPECIAL NOTE: The DPS provided an update on the correct spelling of Ishmael Herrera and this article has been updated to reflect it.