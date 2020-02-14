MSU invited to join Texas Tech System

LUBBOCK and WICHITA FALLS, Texas — Midwestern State University announced on Friday morning that it was formally invited to join the Texas Tech University System. If it happens, MSU would become the fifth university in the Lubbock-based system.

The MSU regents asked President Suzanne Shipley to get input from students and the community.

MSU announced a Community Conversations Schedule as part of the effort to get input.

The issue will come up for further discussion during a May 14 board of regents meeting.

The following is an official announcement from MSU:

MSU Texas announced Friday morning to its campus community that the University has received a formal invitation to consider becoming the fifth member of the Texas Tech University System. In response to the invitation, the Board of Regents has asked President Suzanne Shipley to collect input from its shared communities.

“At the February Board of Regents meeting, I was asked to engage in dialogue with our campus and our community regarding an invitation to consider joining the Texas Tech University System. The Board has asked that I host a series of campus conversations, followed by community conversations, to assess interest, answer questions, and address concerns regarding a response to this invitation,” said President Shipley.

Board Chair Caven Crosnoe said that through the years, the University’s strong academic standing has attracted interest from leading systems across the state. The Board believes now is the right time to consider this invitation and the advantages such membership could potentially provide to better serve the students, faculty and staff at MSU Texas, especially given the changing landscape of higher education.

“Many may ask why we as a strong and financially robust institution might wish to exchange our status as one of four independent universities to become one of five in a single system,” said President Shipley. “That is exactly the question the Board is exploring and has asked us to consider in the next two months—is this the right time for us to become part of a system and do we align well with the Texas Tech University System?”

Campus and community conversations with President Shipley will begin next week, and conversations with members of the Board of Regents will begin in April. Information gathered over the next two months will be discussed in open session during the May 14 board meeting, which will be held in a location that will afford ample opportunity for community input.

Community Conversations Schedule

10:30 a.m.-noon Friday, February 21, at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art

4-5 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art