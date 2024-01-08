NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two major interstates partially closed in New Mexico on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, amid winter weather, according to the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

The portion of Interstate 25 that connects New Mexico and Colorado, known as Raton Pass, is closed due to severe weather, NMDOT said.

New Mexico State Police shut down I-25 between mileposts 460, Raton Pass/Port of Entry, and 366 Watrous. Drivers are asked to stay home and off the roads in the area due to whiteouts and blizzard conditions.

I-40 at Tucumcari east on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. (Credit: NMDOT)

NMSP also closed I-40 west at milepost 329 in Tucumcari due to a multi-vehicle crash at 291 in Cuervo.

Additional Closures

U.S. 64/87 is also closed from Raton, milepost 350, to Clayton, milepost 430. And U.S. 56 is closed from Springer, milepost 0, to Clayton, milepost 82. Both closures are due to winter weather and high winds.

There is no word on how long the closures will remain in place. This story will be updated as more information comes in. For the latest road conditions, view KRQE’s traffic map.

Individuals can also call 511 or go to nmroads.com for updates.