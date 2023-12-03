HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — A grass fire in Hockley County is sending smoke into Lubbock, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said in a social media post that the fire was between Levelland and Whitharral, and “increasing winds” were transporting the smoke eastward toward Lubbock.

HCSO said the fire was south of FM 1294 and Concho Road and was moving westbound to FM 2646.

Several agencies were called to assist with the fire, including the Levelland Fire Department, Smyer Fire Department and the Texas Forestry Service.

Cole Kirland, Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Levelland, told EverythingLubbock.com that the initial came in on Sunday morning at 9:35 a.m.

Kirkland also said the fire had not caused any evacuations or traffic delays and encouraged the public to avoid the area.