LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas– Multiple fire departments were called to assist with a structure fire on Saturday afternoon, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO said the fire took place in the 200 block of Redwood Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Volunteer Fire Departments from Idalou, Roosevelt, Buffalo Springs and Shallowater assisted in combating the fire, LCSO said.

LCSO also said there were no “known injuries.”