Multiple officials respond to 2-vehicle crash with 2 semi-tractor trailers near Slaton

LUBBOCK CO., Texas– Multiple officials were out on scene at a two-vehicle crash involving two semi tractor-trailers near Slaton on Friday.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash at County Road 3800 and U.S. Highway 84, just east of Slaton, said DPS Sgt. Johnny Bures.

The Slaton Police Department,, DPS, Slaton Fire and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office were on scene. Westbound traffic on Highway 84 was reduced to one lane.

A photojournalist out on the scene witnessed two additional crashes near the initial crash, including one with a law enforcement officer.

A trooper was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a photojournalist at the scene.

Officials are currently working to free a trapped driver from a vehicle.

Law enforcement officials were asking the public to take alternate routes around Slaton for both east and westbound lanes due to multiple crashes and to slow down while driving due to the fog.

