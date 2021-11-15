Multiple students facing felony charges for Eula ISD sexual assault

Jonathan Romer (left) and Paxton Rock (right) are charged with Sexual Assault in connection to an investigation at Eula ISD. More arrests are expected.

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Arrests are now being made in connection to a sexual assault of a student in a locker room at Eula ISD, The Callahan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two students – Jonathan Romer, 17, and Paxton Rock, 18 – self-surrendered to the Callahan County Jail over the weekend and are now being held on 2nd Degree Felony Sexual Assault charges.

The Callahan County Sheriff’s Office says there is an active arrest warrant for a third adult student who has not been publicly identified, and two juvenile students are expected to face charges as well.

All charges are connected to an investigation that began at the high school after a report of sexual assault that took place during a ‘possible hazing incident’ in a locker room during an athletic period in September.

When asked about the alleged assault, Eula ISD Superintendent Tim Kelley said the district is aware of the allegations and staff is cooperating with the Callahan County Sheriff’s Office as they conduct their investigation. No further comment was offered at this time.

This is a developing story.