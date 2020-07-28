Murder at 42nd & Avenue Q was marijuana deal gone bad, arrest warrant said

News
Posted: / Updated:

Image of Anthony Brad Resendez provided by Lubbock Police

LUBBOCK, Texas — An arrest warrant against Anthony Brad Resendez, 26, of Lubbock revealed a few more details about the July 10 murder of Maderrick Harper.

Resendez was arrested Sunday in Hockley County. The warrant was then made publicly available.

There was a shots-fired call at 42nd Street and Avenue Q.

The warrant said in part, “Officers located a male, later identified as Maderrick Harper, laying in the lanes of traffic on Avenue Q. Harper was unresponsive and bleeding from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the leg.”

After the shooting, surveillance video was obtained from the nearby Executive Inn.

“Harper [was] in a brief scuffle with a Hispanic male in a white tank top shirt on the north
side of the Motel parking lot,” the warrant said based on surveillance video. “Harper then ran northwest across Avenue Q away from the Hispanic male. As Harper ran away, the Hispanic male can be seen pointing a firearm at Harper and firing multiple times.”

The warrant said the man who fired the shots then got into the passenger side of a pickup truck and left.

Police found the driver of the truck who said he agreed to give Resendez a ride to the Executive Inn to purchase marijuana.

“Resendez asked [the driver] several times ‘you saw him try to rob me?’” the warrant said. “Resendez seemed to be trying to justify his shooting of Harper.”

The warrant listed a recommended bond of $300,000. Resendez was not yet transferred to the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Tuesday.

Prior to his death, Harper was named as a person of interest in the death of Samuel Flores.

Related Story: LPD: Suspect wanted in connection to Lubbock homicide arrested in Levelland

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar