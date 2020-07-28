Murder at 42nd & Avenue Q was marijuana deal gone bad, arrest warrant said

LUBBOCK, Texas — An arrest warrant against Anthony Brad Resendez, 26, of Lubbock revealed a few more details about the July 10 murder of Maderrick Harper.

Resendez was arrested Sunday in Hockley County. The warrant was then made publicly available.

There was a shots-fired call at 42nd Street and Avenue Q.

The warrant said in part, “Officers located a male, later identified as Maderrick Harper, laying in the lanes of traffic on Avenue Q. Harper was unresponsive and bleeding from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the leg.”

After the shooting, surveillance video was obtained from the nearby Executive Inn.

“Harper [was] in a brief scuffle with a Hispanic male in a white tank top shirt on the north

side of the Motel parking lot,” the warrant said based on surveillance video. “Harper then ran northwest across Avenue Q away from the Hispanic male. As Harper ran away, the Hispanic male can be seen pointing a firearm at Harper and firing multiple times.”

The warrant said the man who fired the shots then got into the passenger side of a pickup truck and left.

Police found the driver of the truck who said he agreed to give Resendez a ride to the Executive Inn to purchase marijuana.

“Resendez asked [the driver] several times ‘you saw him try to rob me?’” the warrant said. “Resendez seemed to be trying to justify his shooting of Harper.”

The warrant listed a recommended bond of $300,000. Resendez was not yet transferred to the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Tuesday.

Prior to his death, Harper was named as a person of interest in the death of Samuel Flores.

