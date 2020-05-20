Murder defendant claims bond is oppressive and illegal, requests court hearing

LUBBOCK, Texas — Robert Miner, 34, of Shallowater filed a motion last week for a lower bond. Miner was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on May 9 on a murder charge, according to jail records. He has been held since that time on a $250,000 bond.

An arrest warrant said Miner shot and killed Cody Moreno on May 7 in the 1600 block of 27th Street.

A motion filed in State District Court said, “… [Miner’s] confinement and restraint is illegal because the bond is excessive, oppressive and beyond the financial means of [Minor], in violation of the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution…”

The honorable William R. Eichman II on Monday ordered that Miner get a hearing on May 26 at 1:30 p.m.

Miner’s attorney can present an argument as to why bond should be lowered, while prosecutors can argue otherwise.

