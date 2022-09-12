LUBBOCK, Texas – Formerly charged with murder, Lasherria Hastings, 33, of Lubbock took a plea deal for a lesser charge of aggravated assault. The deal Monday morning called for a prison sentence of 10 years.

Police were called to the 5800 block of Avenue G on August 20, 2017 shortly before 6:00 a.m.

Lasherria Hastings outside a courtroom, September 2022

Police found Randale Roshawn Stewart with a stab wound to his upper left chest. He was later pronounced dead at University Medical Center. Police were told Hastings and Stewart had an argument and she stabbed him. The police report said she ran away after stabbing him.

After a court hearing Monday, Hastings’ attorney Laurie L. Key said this was a “strong case” of self defense. Key said she would have been willing to go forward with Hastings to trial.

“You never know what a jury is going to do,” Key said. So, Hastings decided to take an offer of 10 years from prosecutors.

Stewart’s family made impact statements as part of the plea deal. They claimed Stewart was the victim of family violence, not the perpetrator. Key disagreed, saying Stewart was not the same person when using drugs or alcohol.

“Ms. Hastings always had a strong relationship with God,” Key said. While she was on bond, Hastings showed she was a law-abiding citizen, Key said.

A previous statement from Lubbock Police described Hastings and Stewart as husband and wife.