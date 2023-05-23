LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock Police Department in a press release named the wanted murder suspect in an investigation involving Lakaria Moore, 18.

Christopher Carter, 39, was the last person Moore had been seen with, LPD said. On Sunday, Moore was reported missing and was entered Monday into a national database as a Missing Person-Endangered.

The LPD Major Crimes Unit was told Carter’s vehicle was outside city limits near North County Road 3000 and East County Road 6650.

There, officers found a woman’s deceased body that was believed to be related to the investigation. Later, LPD responded to a residence in the 2400 block of East 5th Street investigators believed was also related.

On Tuesday, Lubbock Police officially identified the remains as Lakaria Moore. According to the press release, METRO obtained a murder warrant for Carter and was actively searching for him.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.