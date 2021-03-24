Murder suspect Ricky Don Henderson appears in court for murder, woman missing since 1993

LEVELLAND, Texas — Ricky Don Henderson pleaded not guilty on Wednesday for the murder of Stephanie Shae (Meeks) Henderson.

Stephanie turned up missing in November 1993. Ricky Don is currently locked up in state prison for another case. He made a court appearance by video from the Byrd Unit.

Ricky Don was told he could apply for a court appointed-attorney but indicated he would prefer to hire his own. He named a specific attorney in Lubbock that he planned to hire.

In December 2018, Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres said his officers took another look at the evidence surrounding Stephanie’s missing-person case. They did so when Ricky Don was named as a person of interest in the murder of Jeannie Quinn.

The indictment said Mr. Henderson caused the death of his wife by a “manner and means” unknown to the grand jury. Her body has not been found.

Ricky Don was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2019 for providing a controlled substance to a minor.